Jail or net zero: Shapps could face potential imprisonment for not having proper plan

Grant Shapps, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary has revealed during a meeting of the Environment and Climate Change Committee that he faces the risk of being sent to prison for contempt of court if he fails to deliver on the government’s net zero targets.

Shapps, who was asked about the current arrangements that support his role in achieving these targets, stated that he has the greatest incentive among his government colleagues and anyone globally to reach these exacting goals.

Mr Shapps said: “I have the greatest incentive of anybody in government here and probably anyone globally, for us to reach these very exacting targets because, on a technical basis, I can be sent to prison for contempt of court for not having a proper plan in place.”

He emphasised that the Parliament has made it a legal obligation to achieve net zero by 2050 and that he is personally invested in solving this issue.

While Shapps expressed hope that his commitment might encourage his Cabinet colleagues to lend their support, he acknowledged that he may have this the wrong way around.

The Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary has also highlighted the UK’s global leadership in the area of energy independence and interconnectors.

Speaking about his recent trip to Belgium with nine North Sea states, Shapps revealed that the UK’s expertise, skills and knowledge are highly sought after in this field.

The Energy Secretary also announced plans for a new 1.8GW interconnector with the Netherlands.

Shapps added that the UK has a global lead in this area, which he believes can be leveraged to create well-paid jobs while achieving net zero emissions targets.