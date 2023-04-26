National Grid builds new London substation

National Grid and developer Linxon have begun construction on a new substation in Bengeworth Road, Lambeth as part of the £1 billion London Power Tunnels Project.

This substation will balance voltage on the network, enable future renewable electricity and power homes and businesses across London.

The project is being built on UK Power Network’s existing substation site boundary at Bengeworth Road.

Hitachi Energy’s SF6-free technology will be used to build the substation, aligning with National Grid‘s goal to have no SF6 in electrical assets by 2050.

The London Power Tunnels project is expected to continue development for seven years and the substation is set to be completed in 2026.