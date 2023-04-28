Sumitomo Electric powers up Scotland with new cable factory!

Sumitomo Electric Industries has announced plans to establish a power cable factory in the Scottish Highlands.

The move is aimed at meeting the growing demand for high-end cables in the region, particularly for offshore wind farms and further grid connections.

The UK is expected to be one of the largest markets for power cables as it plans to deliver more than 27GW of offshore wind capacity through its ScotWind initiative.

Neil Gray, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy said: “This significant announcement demonstrates the strength of confidence investors have in our vision for a net zero economy.”