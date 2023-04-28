‘UK clean energy investment takes a dive while rival nations race ahead’

Investment in the UK’s low carbon economy fell by 10% to $28 billion (£22.4bn) in 2022, while the US and Germany increased their investment in clean energy, according to research by the House of Commons library.

The figures, covering both public and private sectors, were commissioned by the Liberal Democrats and suggest the UK is lagging behind as rival nations pursue green growth.

According to the report, clean energy investment in the US and Germany surged with investments rising by about 24% to $141 billion (£113.1bn) and 17% to $55 billion (£44.1bn) respectively.