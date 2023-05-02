MPs slam government’s 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars

The 2030 ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars is reportedly facing criticism from MPs.

According to reports, MPs are adding their voices to concerns about insufficient charging infrastructure and the unrealistic goal of switching entirely to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2035.

Experts have warned that this goal, which includes a ban on hybrids, may be unachievable given the high cost of EVs and the strain on household budgets caused by rising energy costs.

According to a report in The Times, Karl McCartney, a member of the transport select committee and a Conservative MP, has criticised the government’s plan to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2030 as unrealistic.

McCartney argued that the government should not enforce impractical measures that do not make sense and force people to do things that are not feasible.

He also noted that while EVs may become more popular in urban areas, there is a lack of infrastructure and public interest in such vehicles outside of major cities.