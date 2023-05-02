Efficiency & Environment

MPs slam government’s 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars

The government’s proposal is facing opposition from MPs due to concerns about the lack of charging infrastructure and the high cost of EVs

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 2 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The 2030 ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars is reportedly facing criticism from MPs.

According to reports, MPs are adding their voices to concerns about insufficient charging infrastructure and the unrealistic goal of switching entirely to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2035.

Experts have warned that this goal, which includes a ban on hybrids, may be unachievable given the high cost of EVs and the strain on household budgets caused by rising energy costs.

According to a report in The Times, Karl McCartney, a member of the transport select committee and a Conservative MP, has criticised the government’s plan to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2030 as unrealistic.

McCartney argued that the government should not enforce impractical measures that do not make sense and force people to do things that are not feasible.

He also noted that while EVs may become more popular in urban areas, there is a lack of infrastructure and public interest in such vehicles outside of major cities.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast