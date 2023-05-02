National Grid seeks approval for major electricity network upgrade

National Grid has submitted an application for development consent to the Planning Inspectorate for the Bramford to Twinstead Reinforcement.

The project aims to deliver cleaner and greener electricity to homes and businesses and support the UK’s move to net zero by 2050.

Years of public consultation and engagement with stakeholders have helped National Grid shape the final plans for the reinforcement, which will involve building a 29-kilometre 400 kV electricity transmission line using a combination of overhead line and underground cables.

The submitted plans include 18 kilometres of new 400kV overhead line, 11 kilometres of new 400kV underground cables and the permanent removal of 25 kilometres of existing 132kV overhead line.

The Planning Inspectorate has 28 days to decide whether to accept the application and if it is accepted, the final decision on approval will rest with the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2024 and take around four years.