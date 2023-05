EDF Renewables UK and Wärtsilä are partnering on a sixth battery project, a 57 MW/114 MWh grid-scale energy storage system, in Bramford.

The facility is expected to be delivered next year – it will connect to the transmission network and integrate renewable energy, as well as supporting EV charging and public transport electrification.

Wärtsilä’s energy storage portfolio in the UK now exceeds 1GWh.