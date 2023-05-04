UK homes get energy efficient: North East leads the way with best wall ratings

New data shows that since 2012, the percentage of existing dwellings with walls rated “average” or above has increased in all English regions and Wales.

According to the latest report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the North East was found to consistently have the best wall ratings, while the West Midlands showed the greatest improvement.

Further analysis revealed that the percentage of existing houses with a roof rating of “good” or “very good” has also increased since 2012 in Wales and all English regions except London.

Interestingly, despite receiving the lowest ratings for both roof and wall insulation, London was found to have the highest “median current energy efficiency” score and the smallest “median difference” between current and potential energy efficiency.

Dwellings built in or before 1929, as well as terraced houses, were found to have the lowest ratings of wall and roof insulation, according to the ONS.

It’s also worth noting that energy efficiency remains better in social-rented dwellings than in owner-occupied or private-rented dwellings, although these categories have improved since 2012.

Andrew Middleton, Managing Director of Net Zero at British Gas, said: “It’s encouraging to see the energy efficiency ratings of UK homes continue to improve.

“Making our homes greener and being more efficient with energy usage is another important step towards reducing the UK’s carbon emissions. Not only that, it can help unlock significant savings on your energy bills, too.

“As we continue along the journey towards net zero living, greener home solutions must be both affordable and accessible so that nobody is left behind.”