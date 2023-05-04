UK’s first transmission-connected solar farm powers up

Cero Generation and Enso Energy have announced that the first solar farm in the UK to feed electricity directly into the transmission network has been energised.

The solar photovoltaic array (PV) will generate over 73,000MWh annually – equivalent to powering over 17,300 homes – and will displace 20,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

The solar farm, located near National Grid’s 400kV Iron Acton substation, will be co-located with a 49.5MW/99MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

The BESS will balance the intermittent energy production by storing energy during peak power generation and exporting it back onto the grid when demand is high, maximizing the site’s efficiency and outputting clean energy.

Cero Generation’s Chief Executive Officer, Marta Martinez Queimadelos, highlighted the benefits of co-location, which accelerates the green transition and helps achieve a net zero future.

Roisin Quinn, Director of Customer Connections at National Grid, echoed the significance of connecting the first PV array to their high-voltage transmission network.

She recognised the critical role of solar power in the clean energy transition and applauded Cero, Enso and their engineering teams for this great achievement