Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK’s first transmission-connected solar farm powers up

The 49.9MW solar farm will supply power directly to the transmission network and will be located alongside a battery energy storage system

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 4 May 2023
Image: Cero Generation

Cero Generation and Enso Energy have announced that the first solar farm in the UK to feed electricity directly into the transmission network has been energised.

The solar photovoltaic array (PV) will generate over 73,000MWh annually – equivalent to powering over 17,300 homes – and will displace 20,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

The solar farm, located near National Grid’s 400kV Iron Acton substation, will be co-located with a 49.5MW/99MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

The BESS will balance the intermittent energy production by storing energy during peak power generation and exporting it back onto the grid when demand is high, maximizing the site’s efficiency and outputting clean energy.

Cero Generation’s Chief Executive Officer, Marta Martinez Queimadelos, highlighted the benefits of co-location, which accelerates the green transition and helps achieve a net zero future.

Roisin Quinn, Director of Customer Connections at National Grid, echoed the significance of connecting the first PV array to their high-voltage transmission network.

She recognised the critical role of solar power in the clean energy transition and applauded Cero, Enso and their engineering teams for this great achievement

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast