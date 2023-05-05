Who are ESE Group?

ESE Group, a leading solar company in the UK, has marked its eighth year in operation by expanding its portfolio.

The company has acquired two new depots and a larger headquarters in Liverpool.

This comes as a recent survey by the Office for National Statistics revealed that half of British adults are worried about high energy costs.

Official data indicates that the price of electricity in the UK rose by 66.7%, while gas prices increased by 129.4% in the year up to March 2023.

This increase in energy costs has led to a surge in demand for solar panels.

Data from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero showed that, as of February 2023, the UK had installed 14.8GW of solar capacity across 1,284,121 installations, representing an increase of 5% since February 2022.

As a result of the rise in demand, ESE Group has experienced high levels of enquiries for solar panels and battery storage systems.

This has prompted the company to acquire new depots in Exeter and Durham, as well as a new headquarters in Liverpool.

ESE Group has made a seven-figure investment in a new headquarters in Liverpool to accommodate their 50-strong head office team and create a state-of-the-art training centre.

The company currently has more than 2,900 Trustpilot reviews, indicating high customer satisfaction with its services.

ESE Group works with a diverse range of clients to provide tailored solutions that improve efficiency, save money, and reduce their carbon footprint.

By doing so, ESE Group is committed to helping businesses and households reduce their impact on the environment.

One way to achieve this goal is by installing solar photovoltaic (PV) panels. The cost of solar PV panels has dropped significantly in recent years, making them a practical option for powering homes and businesses.

Gary Fredson, Chief Executive Officer of ESE Group, said that it was an exciting time for the company as the demand for solar power continued to rise.

Mr Fredson noted that despite solar power being vastly under-utilised, its potential is vast, with 173,000 terawatts of solar energy hitting the earth at any given time, which is over 10,000 times the world’s total energy consumption during the same period.

According to Chris Hewett, the Chief Executive of Solar Energy UK, there is a growing trend among consumers and businesses to invest in solar energy.

This is because they recognise that it is a proven method for reducing energy bills and carbon emissions.

Despite this, only a meagre number of households in the UK had solar panels in 2020, with estimates suggesting that the number was just under one million.

This is significantly low when you consider that there are approximately 29 million homes in the UK.

On a global scale, the UK’s solar capacity is ranked seventh, with China leading the way by a significant margin. This highlights the untapped potential for solar energy in the UK, which is yet to be fully explored.

Experts suggest that increasing the number of homes with solar panels could help the UK reach its net zero carbon emissions target by 2050.

It would also help reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels and decrease the impact of climate change.

In conclusion, while solar energy has been gaining popularity among consumers and businesses in the UK, there is still a long way to go before it is widely adopted.

With the right policies and incentives in place, it is hoped that more households and businesses will invest in solar energy and help the UK transition to a greener and more sustainable future.