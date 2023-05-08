British Gas lights up London park for King’s coronation

In celebration of the coronation of King Charles III, British Gas has unveiled a specially commissioned coronation gas lamp in St James’s Park.
The lamp features a golden crown atop the lamp post.
The unveiling of the coronation gas lamp is just one of the many events that are taking place in the lead up to the coronation of King Charles III.
