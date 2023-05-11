Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

Can floating offshore wind be the net zero key?

Find out in this week's Net Hero Podcast

Kiran Bose
Thursday 11 May 2023

Floating offshore wind. Is it the answer to the net zero question?

You can find out at the Big Zero Show in Coventry on 20th June at the talk delivered by Gabriel Davies from Ørsted.

But first, she joined us on the Net Hero Podcast to preview what she'll be speaking about and why it could play a critical role in the green transition.

Listen to the full episode to learn more about the concept and what to expect at the conference this June.

