Coal power station turned into 150MW battery storage system

A former coal-fired power station has been given a new lease of life as a 150MW battery storage system by SSE Renewables.

The company has turned its former fossil fuel Ferrybridge facility into a 300MWh green hub.

This change is part of SSE’s £25 billion investment by 2030 to implement net zero and its desire to create 1GW of battery energy storage system capacity by 2027.

Ferrybridge was decommissioned in 2016 but will now be reconnected to the UK grid with renewable energy.

SSE expects the facility to be operational by the of 2024, with it becoming its second in delivery after a 50MW battery storage project in Salisbury.

Richard Cave-Bigley from SSE Renewables said: “Located next to the former Ferrybridge coal power station, this important new project demonstrates clearly the transition to net zero while supporting new green jobs.

“SSE Renewables has almost 2GW of battery and solar projects currently in development or under construction. By building out more battery storage, we can get more renewable power onto the grid. That’s because batteries store power in times of surplus generation and release it when it’s needed the most – helping us bring flexibility and balance to the grid.”