ESO’s five-point plan speeds up grid connections for 95GW of energy storage

The Electricity System Operator (ESO) has today reported the progress it is making in implementing its five-point plan to expedite the connection of projects to the grid.

By introducing changes, the ESO foresees that 70% of the connecting projects in the pipeline, currently scheduled for connection after 2026, will now be able to connect two to ten years earlier than anticipated.

This development is expected to accelerate the connection process for up to 95GW of energy storage projects in the pipeline.

To ensure the timely realisation of these connections, the ESO will conduct thorough reviews of all contracts, ensuring that parties are on track to meet their scheduled connection dates, with a particular focus on those projects aiming to connect within the next two to three years.

As of April 2023, an impressive 280GW worth of projects have applied for connection to the transmission system, with 83GW already integrated into the grid, providing the necessary electricity for the UK.