A Global Renewables Market Update Q1 2023

The report is a comprehensive analysis of North American and European renewable energy markets, current PPA pricing developments, policy movement, and trends shaping the global renewable energy landscape.

Inside this report you will find:

EAC Market Trends

Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Updates

PPA Pricing Trends and Evaluation

Project Availability and Emerging Markets

Global Supply Chain Impacts

Click here to download and read the full report.



Webinar: Insights from Altenex Energy’s Q1 2023 Renewables Market Update



Don’t forget to watch our sister company, Altenex Energy’s Q1 2023 Renewables Market Update exploring the European renewable energy marketplace – Watch webinar now.