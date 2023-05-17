Finance & Markets

A Global Renewables Market Update Q1 2023

Alfa Energy, along with their parent company, Edison Energy and sister company, Altenex Energy, are pleased to share their Renewables Market Update: Q1 2023

Big Zero Report 2022

Jessica Woolls
More Articles
Wednesday 17 May 2023
Image: Alfa Energy

The report is a comprehensive analysis of North American and European renewable energy markets, current PPA pricing developments, policy movement, and trends shaping the global renewable energy landscape.

Inside this report you will find:

  • EAC Market Trends
  • Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Updates
  • PPA Pricing Trends and Evaluation
  • Project Availability and Emerging Markets
  • Global Supply Chain Impacts

Click here to download and read the full report.


Webinar: Insights from Altenex Energy’s Q1 2023 Renewables Market Update

Don’t forget to watch our sister company, Altenex Energy’s Q1 2023 Renewables Market Update exploring the European renewable energy marketplace – Watch webinar now.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast