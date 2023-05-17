Earth’s temperature set to skyrocket, breaking the 1.5°C barrier by 2027

Scientists predict that our world is on track to exceed a crucial temperature limit in the coming years.

According to new research by the World Meteorological Organization, there is a 66% likelihood that countries will surpass the 1.5°C global warming threshold between 2023 and 2027.

This would mark the first time Earth breaches this significant milestone.

Furthermore, according to the study, the probability of at least one year during this period surpassing the hottest year on record, 2016, is highly likely at 98%.

Additionally, there is a 98% chance that the average temperature over the five-year span of 2023-2027 will surpass the average of the preceding five years (2018-2022).

These projections highlight the concerning trend of our overheating world and the urgent need for action to address climate change.

In response to the findings of the report, Doug Parr, Chief Scientist at Greenpeace UK, said: “This report must be a rallying cry to intensify global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

“While these findings don’t mean we will permanently exceed the 1.5°C Paris Agreement target, every tenth of a degree of warming we can avoid will reduce the chances of extreme weather across the world and its human cost.

“For too long, governments have dithered while allowing the fossil fuel and industrial food industries to reap obscene profits from their destruction of our climate.

“It is time for united international action to put a stop to their profiteering before it is too late.”