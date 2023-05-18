Century old homes outshine recent builds in boiler efficiency

Homes constructed from 2003 to 2006 and 2007 to 2011 have emerged as the most cost-effective to heat, according to a study conducted by Uswitch.

Experts note that over half a million households across the country benefit from the heating efficiency of properties built during this period, scoring an impressive 8.46/10.

These homes showcased consistent scores for both heating and hot water efficiency, according to the report.

Within the same timeframe, homes built from 2003 to 2006 achieved scores of 8.46/10 for both heating and hot water efficiency.

On the other hand, homes built from 2007 to 2011 excelled in hot water efficiency, receiving a score of 9.23/10, but lagged slightly in heating efficiency with a score of 7.69/10.

Surprisingly, despite their modernity, homes constructed after 2012 proved to be only the fifth most efficient in terms of overall boiler performance, with a combined score of 5.39/10, Uswitch has said.

These properties accounted for the lowest number of Energy Performance Certificates, with just 93,918 properties falling into this category.

While they excelled in heating efficiency, achieving a score of 9.23/10, they ranked second to last in hot water efficiency, with a meagre score of 1.54/10.

In a fascinating twist, homes built between 1900 and 1929, a century earlier, showcased an overall boiler efficiency score of 6.16.

Surprisingly, even the oldest homes analysed, dating back to pre-1900, outperformed properties constructed between 1950 and 1982, as well as those built between 1991 and 1995.