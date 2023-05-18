Efficiency & Environment

Century old homes outshine recent builds in boiler efficiency

Homes built between 2003 and 2011 were found to be the most boiler efficient, according to a study

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 18 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Homes constructed from 2003 to 2006 and 2007 to 2011 have emerged as the most cost-effective to heat, according to a study conducted by Uswitch.

Experts note that over half a million households across the country benefit from the heating efficiency of properties built during this period, scoring an impressive 8.46/10.

These homes showcased consistent scores for both heating and hot water efficiency, according to the report.

Within the same timeframe, homes built from 2003 to 2006 achieved scores of 8.46/10 for both heating and hot water efficiency.

On the other hand, homes built from 2007 to 2011 excelled in hot water efficiency, receiving a score of 9.23/10, but lagged slightly in heating efficiency with a score of 7.69/10.

Surprisingly, despite their modernity, homes constructed after 2012 proved to be only the fifth most efficient in terms of overall boiler performance, with a combined score of 5.39/10, Uswitch has said.

These properties accounted for the lowest number of Energy Performance Certificates, with just 93,918 properties falling into this category.

While they excelled in heating efficiency, achieving a score of 9.23/10, they ranked second to last in hot water efficiency, with a meagre score of 1.54/10.

In a fascinating twist, homes built between 1900 and 1929, a century earlier, showcased an overall boiler efficiency score of 6.16.

Surprisingly, even the oldest homes analysed, dating back to pre-1900, outperformed properties constructed between 1950 and 1982, as well as those built between 1991 and 1995.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast