UK-Germany energy link: Historic interconnector project advances

A geophysical and UXO survey is set to commence later this month

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 18 May 2023
Survey firm GEM has been assigned the task of surveying the extensive route for the NeuConnect Interconnector project, spanning approximately 705 kilometres.

The NeuConnect Interconnector is an ambitious project that aims to establish a high voltage direct current electricity transmission link between the Isle of Grain in Kent, UK and Wilhelmshaven in Germany.

Scheduled to take place from 25th May to 13th July, the survey will primarily cover the UK territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone.

The survey will commence with a geophysical assessment, followed by a survey to identify unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Leading this venture are global investors Meridiam, Allianz Capital Partners, Kansai Electric Power, and TEPCO.

The project, with a budget of £2.4 billion, secured financial closure in July 2022, thanks to the support of an international consortium of banks and financial institutions.

