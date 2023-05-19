Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Morecambe gas fields embrace carbon capture

Spirit Energy, majority owned by Centrica, has obtained a carbon storage licence for the North and South Morecambe gas fields

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 19 May 2023
Image: Centrica

Spirit Energy, in collaboration with majority shareholders Centrica and Stadtwerke München GmbH, has been granted a carbon storage licence by the North Sea Transition Authority.

The Morecambe Net Zero (MNZ) Cluster, led by Spirit Energy, has the potential to become one of the UK’s largest carbon storage hubs, playing a vital role in decarbonisation efforts.

It has the capacity to store up to a gigatonne of carbon dioxide, equivalent to three years’ worth of current UK carbon dioxide emissions.

Initially, the cluster can accommodate over five million tonnes per annum of carbon dioxide.

Furthermore, the MNZ Cluster is designed to accept carbon transportation through pipeline, ship, and rail, Centrica said.

Neil McCulloch, Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Energy has emphasised the project’s significance in providing an effective pathway for emitters to mitigate their carbon emissions and achieve net zero targets.

Chris O’Shea, Chairman of Spirit Energy and Chief Executive Officer of Centrica, has highlighted their commitment to a decarbonised energy system, stating that Morecambe Bay has the potential to become a global leader in carbon storage.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast