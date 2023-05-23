Efficiency & Environment

‘Overhead costs and complex renewable tech hinder green investments’

Lack of cost-effective renewables, shortage in analytics and limited access to experts lead to delayed decisions, reveals research

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 23 May 2023
High overhead costs, financial risks and complex renewable technology remain barriers to low carbon investments.

That’s according to new research conducted by energy procurement specialist Open Energy Market, which suggests the lack of cost-effective renewables (40%), shortage of investment-grade cost analytics (37%) and limited access to expert partners (28%) are the top reasons for delayed business decisions on sustainability initiatives.

The survey also reveals that more than half (53%) of UK Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) consider sustainability to be crucial in their role.

The finance department is seen as the most important business function for driving sustainability by 44% of CFOs.

