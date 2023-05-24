‘Net zero-ready UK grid is achievable’

A net zero-ready grid is feasible.

That’s the key message of a report published by the independent not-for-profit centre of energy expertise and market insight Regen, which highlights the feasibility of achieving a net zero electricity grid in the UK, capable of supporting renewable energy generation and powering electric vehicles and heat pumps nationwide.

However, the report emphasises the urgent need for increased action and investment to turn this vision into a reality.

The authors of the report note that while the existing grid has successfully connected numerous wind farms, solar farms and batteries, there is still a considerable pipeline of low carbon projects awaiting grid connection agreements.

Lead times for essential low carbon projects to connect to the power grid in the UK have now extended beyond 15 years, according to the report.