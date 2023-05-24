Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

‘Net zero-ready UK grid is achievable’

Lead times for crucial low carbon projects to connect to UK power grid now exceed 15 years, according to a report

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 24 May 2023
Image: graham parton / Shutterstock

A net zero-ready grid is feasible.

That’s the key message of a report published by the independent not-for-profit centre of energy expertise and market insight Regen, which highlights the feasibility of achieving a net zero electricity grid in the UK, capable of supporting renewable energy generation and powering electric vehicles and heat pumps nationwide.

However, the report emphasises the urgent need for increased action and investment to turn this vision into a reality.

The authors of the report note that while the existing grid has successfully connected numerous wind farms, solar farms and batteries, there is still a considerable pipeline of low carbon projects awaiting grid connection agreements.

Lead times for essential low carbon projects to connect to the power grid in the UK have now extended beyond 15 years, according to the report.

Commenting on the findings of the report, Jess Ralston, Head of Energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit said: “Early investment into a modernised grid that makes the most of cheap British renewables could help accelerate the transition from expensive gas, which cost the UK an extra £50 – 60 billion last year and help lower household bills.

“With the North Sea set to continue declining, making sure that renewables can connect to the grid promptly will help to shield us from simply having to import more gas, where the money goes to foreign companies.”

