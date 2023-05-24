Your Guide to Setting and Achieving Your Climate Goals

Inside this whitepaper, you will learn how to:
- Assess the Business Case and Align on Ambition
- Measure Your Starting Point
- Evaluate and Set Your Goals
- Develop a Pathway to Achieve Your Goals
- Leadership Signoff
- Strategy Implementation
- Management
