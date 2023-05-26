Efficiency & Environment

UK government backs oil boss as COP chief

This is despite 130 lawmakers calling for his removal

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 26 May 2023
Image: Cadista / Shutterstock

Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart has defended the decision to make oil boss Sultan Al-Jaber the Chief for the upcoming COP28 climate summit.

“I think he is an outstanding individual and we look forward to working with the UAE to ensure COP28 is a success and gets more countries committing to the necessary emissions reductions,” Mr Stuart said.

The UAE’s announcement to have the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company lead proceedings at the climate conference was met with criticism and more than 130 lawmakers requesting he be removed from the post.

The UN was sent these demands directly, as it has also been under fire for allowing those directly connected to the fossil fuel industry to be involved with previous COP events.

Mr Stuart’s thoughts differ from those of European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and US President Joe Biden who stated they had “profound concerns” about someone from the fossil fuel industry being given an influence over the event.

To aid his argument, the Net Zero Minister also stated that Al-Jaber was working hard to reduce the emissions of his oil company and should be commended for this.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast