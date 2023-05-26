UK’s first HVDC cable factory secures green light

The North Ayrshire Council Planning Committee has granted full planning permission to UK-based manufacturer XLCC for the establishment of their High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) subsea cable factory in Hunterston, Scotland.

This decision follows the outline planning permission that was granted last year, clearing the path for construction to commence.

Scheduled to begin in early 2024, the site’s development will pave the way for cable production to commence in 2026.

The demand for high-voltage cables is expected to surge six-fold over the next seven years, as numerous countries seek to expand their renewable energy sources on a global scale.

XLCC Chief Executive Officer Ian Douglas said: “To deliver the energy transition and achieve net zero, the improved global transmission of electricity is critical. Put simply, there can be no transition without transmission.”