Call for government support in phasing out gas cookers

Campaigners have urged the government to take action to protect individuals from the health and environmental risks associated with gas cookers.

Charity Global Action Plan is calling on the government to assist in the country’s transition to cleaner alternatives.

While the government currently provides grants to low income households for improving insulation and upgrading boilers to gas or electric options, it does not cover the expenses of switching from gas to electric cookers.

Ben Hudson, Head of Insight and Engagement at Global Action Plan, emphasised the responsibility of the government to act, stating that expecting individuals to bear the cost of transitioning to electric cookers, particularly during a period of financial strain, is impractical.

In their campaign, Global Action Plan calls for legislation that establishes pollution limits for gas cooking appliances, as well as the introduction of a new energy label that enables individuals to compare the efficiency and emissions of gas and electric cooking appliances.

ELN has reached out to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.