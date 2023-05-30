Only two days left to apply for £200 energy bill support

UK households using alternative fuels such as liquid petroleum gas (LPG), oil, or solid fuel for heating have just two days remaining to apply for the £200 Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP) scheme.

The initiative aims to provide assistance in covering energy bills for eligible households in England, Scotland and Wales.

Originally set to conclude in February, the scheme was extended by three months and is now scheduled to close tomorrow, on 31st May.

Most households using alternative fuels as their primary heating source, while being connected to the electricity grid, will automatically receive the £200 payment.

This support is specifically targeted towards households residing in various types of accommodations, including residential park homes, permanent residential moorings for boats, permanent Gypsy and Traveller sites, social or private rented properties with a business energy connection or communal electricity supply, as well as residences off the mains electricity or gas grid.

Even certain business properties such as farms or flats above shops may be eligible.