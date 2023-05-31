Coal-fired power station initiates redundancy consultation

Kilroot Power Station has begun the process of redundancy consultation as it prepares to cease coal-fired electricity generation.

The consultation with staff and unions comes after EP Kilroot (EPK) served a three-year closure notice in 2020, indicating its intention to close the coal-fired units by the end of September 2023.

EPK, which acquired the power station site in 2019, has been actively engaged in transitioning from coal to lower carbon gas generation.

Over £250 million has been invested in this transition, with plans for up to £1 billion of further investment in the broader Kilroot Energy Park.

Despite the closure of the coal units, EPK remains concerned about the future security of electricity supply in Northern Ireland.

The company highlights a potential risk to supply security from the upcoming winter until the expected operation of Combined Cycle Gas Turbines (CCGTs) in winter 2025.

EPK acknowledges the importance of a smooth transition to lower carbon energy sources but emphasises the need for careful consideration of the region’s electricity supply reliability during this period.