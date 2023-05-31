Over half of households struggle with bills in the past year

Additionally, nearly eight-in-ten individuals under the age of 35 (78%) experienced challenges in paying household bills.

Among billpayers with long-term illnesses, health problems, disabilities, or living with someone who does, nearly seven-in-ten (70%) encountered difficulties with bill payments.

The survey also found that almost 7% of water billpayers received financial support.

Claire Forbes, Senior Director of Corporate Communications at Ofwat, said: “Today’s research shows that support for customers struggling financially is still not reaching those who need it the most.

“There has been some good progress from water companies in this area, but now is not the time for complacency; when Ofwat sees poor performance from water companies in this area we will not hesitate to act.”