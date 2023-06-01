National Grid seeks supply partners for major grid upgrade

National Grid is seeking supply partners for a major grid upgrade and net zero initiative, representing a £4.5 billion investment.

The programme will focus on onshore projects within the Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment framework, aiming to enhance the electricity network’s capacity and facilitate the transition to clean energy.

National Grid’s Strategic Infrastructure business unit is searching for design, consenting and construction partners to collaborate on the development of necessary infrastructure.

Matt Staley, Director of Onshore Delivery at National Grid, has emphasised the need for unity and collaboration within the sector and industry to meet the government‘s ambitious target of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Staley said: “It is essential that we unite as a sector and as an industry to rise to this challenge.”