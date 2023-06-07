Shell Energy seeks buyer

Shell Energy, a major energy supplier with more than one million customers, has announced its intention to sell its business.

The company has assured its customers that their services will not be affected during the sales process.

Shell Energy has clarified that it is not going bankrupt and this sale is a strategic decision.

The 1.4 million customers who have gas and electricity tariffs with Shell Energy will continue to receive their services as normal.

ELN understands that the sale is expected to be completed in the coming months, pending regulatory approval.

Shell Energy is committed to supporting customers and staff during this period.

The company aims to ensure a smooth transfer to a buyer capable of fulfilling obligations, including preserving jobs.

When an energy supplier changes ownership, customers are given notice before their accounts are transferred.

Shell Energy will provide several months’ notice to affected customers.

Business customers of Shell Energy will not be impacted by the sale as the supplier will continue to provide energy services to non-domestic customers.

Earlier reports suggested that OVO Energy was interested in acquiring Shell Energy.

However, no specific buyer has been announced at this stage.

ELN has reached out to Ofgem and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.