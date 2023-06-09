Government rejects interim targets for hydrogen production

The UK Government has turned down the Scottish Affairs Committee’s proposal to set interim targets for hydrogen production as part of the country’s plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The committee had previously recommended the establishment of these targets to ensure progress towards the ambitious environmental goal.

In its response to the committee’s report, the government acknowledged the potential economic benefits associated with hydrogen production but did not outline a specific timeframe for securing an export market.

Furthermore, the government did not provide details on how it plans to make hydrogen exports more commercially attractive to international investors.

The Scottish Affairs Committee had warned that without the widespread implementation of carbon capture technology, the UK would fail to meet its net zero targets and transition away from fossil fuels effectively.

The committee emphasised the significance of hydrogen storage in enhancing energy security and urged the government to prioritize its development.

Commenting on the Government’s response, Scottish Affairs Committee Chair, Pete Wishart, said: “Net zero is a pipe dream without effective carbon capture technology.

“While it’s reassuring that the UK Government agrees that more effective and coordinated action is required between the UK and the Scottish Governments, both governments need to work more effectively and constructively with industry.”

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown the UK’s energy security into focus, making it clear more needs to be done to build robust storage for hydrogen in Scotland.”