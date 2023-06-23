Giant UK electricity transformer set to make waves with barge arrival

A massive electricity transformer, potentially the largest ever transported through this method in the UK, has made its way to the shores of Black Rock Sands beach in Wales.

The 155-tonne transformer will soon be transferred to Trawsfynydd Substation near Trawsfynydd, Gwynedd.

National Grid is replacing an ageing transformer at Trawsfynydd Substation with this new installation.

Trawsfynydd Substation plays a crucial role in the region’s electricity infrastructure and National Grid’s planning and coordination with delivery partner Allelys aim to minimise disruptions to traffic and local residents.

Weather and tidal conditions permitting, the transformer’s journey is set to commence on Wednesday, 5th July, starting from Black Rock Sands beach.

Tony Jones, Project Manager for National Grid, said: “Local people rely on us to supply their electricity without interruption so it’s important that we keep our substations and the equipment in them working effectively.

“We’ve been planning this for months to ensure we can continue to deliver power reliably and safely to the local area.”