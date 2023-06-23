Efficiency & Environment

Giant UK electricity transformer set to make waves with barge arrival

A 155-tonne electricity transformer, potentially the largest ever delivered through this method in the UK, will be transported by barge to Black Rock Sands beach

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 23 June 2023
Image: National Grid

A massive electricity transformer, potentially the largest ever transported through this method in the UK, has made its way to the shores of Black Rock Sands beach in Wales.

The 155-tonne transformer will soon be transferred to Trawsfynydd Substation near Trawsfynydd, Gwynedd.

National Grid is replacing an ageing transformer at Trawsfynydd Substation with this new installation.

Trawsfynydd Substation plays a crucial role in the region’s electricity infrastructure and National Grid’s planning and coordination with delivery partner Allelys aim to minimise disruptions to traffic and local residents.

Weather and tidal conditions permitting, the transformer’s journey is set to commence on Wednesday, 5th July, starting from Black Rock Sands beach.

Tony Jones, Project Manager for National Grid, said: “Local people rely on us to supply their electricity without interruption so it’s important that we keep our substations and the equipment in them working effectively.

“We’ve been planning this for months to ensure we can continue to deliver power reliably and safely to the local area.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast