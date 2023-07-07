Efficiency & Environment

Aviation contract awarded for world’s largest offshore wind farm

CHC Helicopter has been awarded a contract to provide crew change support for the construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, a project with 277 turbines

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 7 July 2023
Image: Stefano Massini / CHC Helicopter

CHC Helicopter has announced that it has been awarded a contract for the construction of Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm.

Located in the North Sea, approximately 130 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast, Dogger Bank Wind Farm will comprise three phases: Dogger Bank A, B and C.

The ambitious project aims to install 277 wind turbines, capable of generating 3.6GW of renewable energy.

This electricity output is expected to meet the annual power needs of around six million homes.

CHC Helicopter will provide crew change support specifically for the development of Dogger Bank A.

