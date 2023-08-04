Green Energy Together assets up for sale

Price Bailey LLP, an accounting firm, has started overseeing the sale of assets belonging to solar PV installation company Green Energy Together Limited (GET).

The company is no longer in operation, prompting Price Bailey’s involvement in managing the sale of available assets.

The liquidation process includes seeking potential interested parties for the company’s assets, which encompass the customer book and unfinished projects.

GET’s financial records as of 31st March 2022 reflect an annual turnover of approximately £8 million, with assets exceeding £12.5 million.

A few months ago, a series of challenges caused GET to lose its Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) accreditation.

Consequently, the company became unable to sustain its trading activities, leading to its decision to seek liquidation with Price Bailey’s assistance.