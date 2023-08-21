Solar Firm ESE Group Launch Revolutionary ‘Solar Cashback’ Offering

However, leading solar firm ESE Group has unveiled their revolutionary ‘Solar Cashback’ incentive, aimed at paying customers monthly for everything they generate.

Established in 2015, ESE Group has a well established reputation within the UK solar market thanks to its maintenance, battery and solar offerings, all of which have resulted in +3,000 reviews on leading customer feedback platform, Trustpilot. The North West based outfit has outlets across the UK including Exeter and County Durham alongside a recently purchased new 10,000 sq ft headquarters, however it’s their latest innovation that has caught the attention of solar customers across the UK.

Solar Cashback.

ESE Group has teamed up with award-winning green tech company Rowan Energy to offer all households with solar panels 10p per kWh for everything they generate in the form of cash, not credits.

The small device, known as a carbon offset monitor, can be installed with new or existing systems and generates carbon offset rewards that are paid to customers. According to ESE Group, a typical household will generate approximately 4,500 kWh of electricity per year, with ESE Group’s carbon offset monitor that means a household will receive £450 per year at least, with the 10p per kWh being the minimum price, meaning this could potentially increase.

The first batch of carbon offset monitors sold out within the first week. ESE Group are the exclusive distributors of the solar cashback incentive across the UK and have advised customers to put their name on a waiting list here to secure their carbon offset monitor once more arrives.

This is a promoted article.