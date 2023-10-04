SSE reports weaker renewables performance

SSE has reported a decline in profits due to underperformance in its renewables business.

The company expects its interim adjusted earnings per share to be at least 30 pence, primarily reflecting the usual seasonal fluctuations that bring the majority of annual earnings in the latter half of SSE’s financial year.

This guidance takes into account the weak performance of its renewable energy assets, which fell short of expectations with an output lagging around 19% behind plan for the six months ending on 30th September.

The company said adverse weather conditions played a significant role in this setback, resulting in a 7% shortfall relative to the full year’s projected output.