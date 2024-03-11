Approval granted for SAF refinery at Teesworks

Willis Sustainable Fuels (UK) Limited, a subsidiary of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC), has received approval from the Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council for its Carbonshift PtL SAF refinery project at Teesworks in Tees Valley, England.

The plan recently received a £4.721 million grant from the Department for Transport‘s Advanced Fuels Fund competition.

The project is estimated to produce fourteen kilotonnes of power-to-liquid (PtL) SAF annually.

The UK Government has set a target of having a minimum of five commercial-scale SAF plants under construction by 2025.

Austin Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC, said: “We’re thrilled to have the Reserved Matters Planning Application approved, marking a pivotal step in our project and our commitment to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions within the UK and global aviation sector.”