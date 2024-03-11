Minister calls for urgent energy market overhaul

Wales‘ Social Justice Minister, Jane Hutt, has called for urgent reforms in the energy market, citing concerns over rising costs and inequalities.

During recent discussions on social justice matters, Ms Hutt emphasised the need for significant changes to address the nearly doubled energy expenses compared to pre-crisis levels, despite upcoming reductions in the price cap from April.

Jane Hutt said: “The energy market needs a complete overhaul. The energy costs, as you said, are almost double the pre-energy crisis levels. So, clearly, major reform is needed.

“Just in terms of looking at issues around standing charges, for example, we feel that we need a holistic review of retail charges, including the abolition of standing charges, the introduction of a social tariff.

“We’ve all been calling for a social tariff, and no progress, despite the fact that a former Chancellor actually said they would look at a social tariff and/or a medical tariff, and the rebalancing of gas and electricity costs.

“This is about the UK Government and Ofgem taking responsibility, particularly looking at the review of electricity market arrangements—that will have an impact on customers as well, geographical impacts under certain scenarios as well

“But, as you say, the self-disconnection, and, now, when there is also this challenge of the fact that Ofgem is allowing some more energy suppliers to have forced installation of prepayment meters, which, of course, is another injustice.”