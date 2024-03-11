Tech firms to offer real-time UK fuel prices on top apps

Tech leaders, along with Energy Affordability Minister Amanda Solloway, are introducing PumpWatch, a government programme designed to increase transparency in fuel pricing.

The initiative, unveiled during a meeting with representatives from major comparison sites, RAC and The AA, aims to furnish consumers with current fuel price information through popular map apps and comparison platforms.

PumpWatch ensures that fuel prices are promptly updated within 30 minutes of any alterations, enabling drivers to make well-informed decisions about where to refuel and potentially save money.

The government’s measures to tackle escalating fuel expenses also involve prolonging the freeze on fuel duty for another year, estimated to save families around 7p per litre on petrol and diesel.