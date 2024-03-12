Energy minister and Ofgem to be grilled on market reforms

Energy Security Minister Graham Stuart and Ofgem‘s Director of Energy Systems Management and Security will be questioned by MPs regarding recent policies aimed at accelerating electricity grid connections.

The parliamentary session, convened by the Environmental Audit Committee, will scrutinise measures outlined in the recent Budget to reduce grid connection times.

This includes Ofgem’s regulatory review and reforms proposed by the Electricity Systems Operator (ESO).

The committee seeks to assess the effectiveness of these measures in expediting energy projects’ grid connections and ensuring alignment with the National Planning Policy Framework.

The session will also address collaboration between the government, Ofgem and the ESO in decarbonisation efforts and addressing skills shortages.