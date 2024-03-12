Geotechnical surveys progress for Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

The first phase of geotechnical seabed surveys for Seagreen 1A, a proposed extension to Scotland‘s largest offshore wind farm, has been completed.

SSE Renewables conduct these surveys at the Seagreen site off the Angus coast, these surveys aim to evaluate conditions for the potential installation of up to 36 new turbines, supplementing the existing 114 operational ones.

Renowned as Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm, Seagreen boasts a foundation depth record of 58.6 metres below sea level.

Seagreen, a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies, forms part of SSE’s £20.5 billion Net Zero Acceleration Programme Plus investment initiative.

Andrew Train, Project Director for Seagreen 1A, said: “Scotland and the UK have set ambitious renewable energy targets and Seagreen 1A has the potential to form a vital part of delivering on that ambition and will play a key role in the delivery of SSE’s Net Zero Acceleration Plus Programme.”

Seagreen currently produces sufficient energy to power over 1.6 million homes, equivalent to two-thirds of all homes in Scotland.