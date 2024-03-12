OVO boss steps down

Raman Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of OVO, is preparing to depart from his role to pursue a new leadership opportunity outside the industry, the company’s board announced today.

Bhatia’s departure, anticipated in early summer, marks the end of his four-year tenure with OVO, during which he ascended from Chief Operations Officer to Chief Executive Officer.

Under his leadership, OVO achieved milestones such as acquiring SSE Energy Services and integrating over three million customers onto the Kaluza platform despite challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic and energy crisis.

Raman Bhatia said: “We have a strong leadership team in place and now feels like the right time for me to accept a new position as they lead OVO into its next stage of growth, while remaining truly committed to its sustainability vision.”