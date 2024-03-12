Finance & Markets

Partnership aims to green ship engines

Hyundai Marine Solution has partnered with Accelleron to introduce Engine Part Load Optimisation services, with the goal of improving fuel efficiency and decreasing carbon dioxide emissions within the maritime sector

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 12 March 2024
Image: HD Hyundai Marine Solution / Neptune Lines Shipping and Managing Enterprises SA

Hyundai Marine Solution, in collaboration with Accelleron, has launched Engine Part Load Optimisation (EPLO) services for the maritime industry.

This initiative comes as a response to the growing need for improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon dioxide emissions in shipping, driven by International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations.

These regulations require nearly 60% of the world’s ships to comply with energy efficiency and carbon intensity standards.

As a result, shipping companies are exploring strategies such as engine power limitations to meet these requirements.

EPLO provides a sustainable solution by optimising combustion efficiency through adjustments like turbocharger matching and fuel injection timing.

An official from HD Hyundai Marine Solution said: “We will contribute to carbon reduction activities in both the shipbuilding and maritime sectors with various eco-friendly solutions that meet market needs.”

