Partnership aims to green ship engines

Hyundai Marine Solution, in collaboration with Accelleron, has launched Engine Part Load Optimisation (EPLO) services for the maritime industry.

This initiative comes as a response to the growing need for improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon dioxide emissions in shipping, driven by International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations.

These regulations require nearly 60% of the world’s ships to comply with energy efficiency and carbon intensity standards.

As a result, shipping companies are exploring strategies such as engine power limitations to meet these requirements.

EPLO provides a sustainable solution by optimising combustion efficiency through adjustments like turbocharger matching and fuel injection timing.

An official from HD Hyundai Marine Solution said: “We will contribute to carbon reduction activities in both the shipbuilding and maritime sectors with various eco-friendly solutions that meet market needs.”