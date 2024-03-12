Record £3.1bn energy debt sparks concern

In response to Ofgem‘s request for feedback on debt and affordability, Energy UK has highlighted the seriousness of the situation, pointing out a significant increase in customer debt to £3.1 billion.

Despite an upcoming reduction in the price cap, concerns persist about customers’ ability to manage bills, especially given sustained high energy prices.

Daniel Portis, Deputy Director of Energy UK, said: “Suppliers do all they can to help customers struggling with bills including providing tens of millions of pounds of discretionary support every year, in addition to that provided through schemes like the Warm Home Discount.

“However resolving a problem of this scale, when many customers can’t afford energy at the cost which it takes to supply it, is not something the industry can do alone.

“So there’s a clear need to put in place enduring targeted support to make bills more affordable for those customers most in need. Energy prices could also rise again in the future and it won’t be possible to repeat the expensive, universal support the government had to provide at short notice last winter.

“There is certainly broad agreement across the industry on the need for this but it will require all parties – including the government as well as Ofgem, suppliers and consumer groups – to work together on detailed and workable solutions.”