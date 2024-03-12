Rolls-Royce SMR progresses with UK-Poland partnership

A recent agreement between Polish conglomerate Industria and UK’s Chiltern Vital Group (CVG) is set to fast-track Rolls-Royce small modular reactor (SMR) technology.

Industria has chosen Rolls-Royce SMR tech after a two-year evaluation, aiming to produce 50,000 tonnes of low carbon hydrogen annually in Poland.

Developer CVG has secured the acquisition of Gloucester Science & Technology Park from South Gloucestershire & Stroud College (SGSC).

The acquisition is part of a wider initiative, with partners, including Western Gateway, SGSC, University of Bristol, Vital Energi and Rolls-Royce SMR, to establish a nuclear technologies campus, fostering the deployment of Rolls-Royce SMRs and net zero technologies.

Alan Woods, Rolls-Royce SMR’s Director of Strategy and Business Development, said: “This announcement further opens the opportunity for CVG to support and enable Great British Nuclear to deliver innovative technology by the early to mid-2030s.”