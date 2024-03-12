UK commits to building new gas power stations

The UK Government has unveiled plans to bolster energy security with the support of new gas power stations.

The plan will be announced by the Energy Secretary during a speech at Chatham House later today.

These facilities are deemed essential to maintaining a reliable energy source, particularly during periods when renewable energy sources may not be sufficient to meet demand.

Moreover, the government’s strategy includes measures to reduce energy bills for consumers across the country.

Proposals include optimising wholesale market prices to better match supply and demand, potentially saving households £45 annually.

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said: “Our record on net zero speaks for itself – the latest stats show that we’re already halfway there, with greenhouse gas emissions 50% lower than in 1990.

“But we need to reach our 2035 goals in a sustainable way that doesn’t leave people without energy on a cloudy, windless day.

“I will not gamble with our energy security. I will make the tough decisions so that no matter what scenario we face, we can always power Britain from Britain.”

Energy Security Secretary, Claire Coutinho, is expected to say: “There are no two ways about it. Without gas backing up renewables, we face the genuine prospect of blackouts.

“Other countries in recent years have been so threatened by supply constraints that they have been forced back to coal.”