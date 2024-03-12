UK gas industry welcomes electricity market review

Jon Butterworth, Chief Executive Officer at National Gas, has welcomed the latest announcement regarding the electricity market arrangements review (REMA), highlighting its significance in shaping the transition to net zero.

Acknowledging the government’s requirement for unabated gas in the power system beyond 2030, Mr Butterworth has underscored the continued importance of gas in ensuring a reliable energy supply.

Jon Butterworth said: “We welcome today’s announcement which will advance the REMA in consultation with industry. Getting this right will play a critical role in our journey to net zero and help create a diverse, decarbonised energy system.

“Timely delivery of phase 2 and the review’s conclusion, will provide industry with policy confidence and unlock crucial investment.

“Today’s announcement also states a requirement for unabated gas in the power system beyond 2030. Gas will continue to play an important role in keeping the lights on, acting as a bridge to a clean power system and complimenting the growth of renewables.

“In order to deliver a net zero power system, we must develop flexible power technologies including hydrogen, and gas with carbon capture and storage.”