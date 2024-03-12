Water sector urged to address ageing meter crisis

Water retailer Wave is calling for increased attention to ageing non-household (NHH) water meters following the completion of ‘Project No Flow’.

This initiative, conducted in collaboration with data collection provider Occutrace, has highlighted significant operational challenges within the industry.

The project focused on scrutinising business water meters suspected of being non-consuming, revealing a notable failure rate among those surpassing their operational lifespan.

Findings indicated that 64% of identified zero-consuming meters were non-functional, raising concerns about potential billing inaccuracies and disruptions in the settlement process.

Claire Stanness, Metering Operations Manager at Wave, stressed the necessity of a collaborative approach across the industry to effectively address these challenges.

Ms Stanness said: “To solve this issue a highly collaborative approach is needed, from MOSL, Ofwat, Retailers, Wholesalers and their service providers, all working together towards a common goal of accurate and timely meter reads, with the customer being at the forefront.”

Natalie Martin, Client Services Manager at Occutrace, commented: “The project has significantly enhanced the markets understanding of the lifespan of meters and how important accurate readings are in terms of understanding water usage patterns and forecasting demands.”