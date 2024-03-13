British Gas secures £200m Welsh Government contract

British Gas has secured a £200 million contract with the Welsh Government to extend its participation in the Warm Homes scheme for seven more years.

The scheme, managed by British Gas since 2011, has assisted more than 60,300 low income households with energy efficiency measures and provided advice to 210,800 more.

The new scheme is set to commence on 1st April – it will prioritise low carbon technologies like insulation and renewable energy to support Wales‘ goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Expected to upgrade up to 2000 properties annually, the scheme will utilise British Gas’s Welsh-based supply chain, involving local contractors and company employees.

Chris O’Shea, Group Chief Executive of Centrica, said: “The work we’ve done with the Welsh Government over the past thirteen years is one of the things I’m most proud of. Over this period, we’ve supported over 60,000 households.

“That’s thousands of people who have had support they might not have received without this collaboration between the Welsh Government and British Gas.

“I’m so pleased we have the privilege of continuing this work in Wales, and I’m excited to dial up our efforts to improve the energy efficiency of properties across the country.

“Our dedicated team based in Ebbw Vale and field teams across Wales have successfully delivered energy efficiency measures to thousands of homes and we look forward to doing this for another seven years.”