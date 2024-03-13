CCC: UK’s climate crisis response falls short

The UK Government‘s Third National Adaptation Programme (NAP3) is criticised for its perceived inability to adequately address climate change challenges.

Despite some improvements over previous versions, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) argues it lacks a clear vision for adapting to climate change, leaving the UK vulnerable to its impacts.

Concerns primarily revolve around governance issues, with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) failing to prioritise adaptation across government departments, hindering effective coordination efforts.

Additionally, NAP3’s approach to investment in adaptation is seen as insufficient, lacking clear targets and facing barriers to implementation, according to the CCC’s report.

Baroness Brown, Chair of the Adaptation Committee said: “The evidence of the damage from climate change has never been clearer, but the UK’s current approach to adaptation is not working.

“Defra needs to deliver an immediate strengthening of the government’s programme, with an overhaul of its integration with other government priorities such as net zero and nature restoration.

“We cannot wait another five years for only incremental improvement.”

Energy Live News has contacted Defra for comment.